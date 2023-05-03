BDT Capital Partners to invest in manufacturer ProMach

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2023.

Leonard Green & Partners is ProMach’s current majority owner

As part of the agreement, LGP will invest new capital into the company

ProMach was founded in 1998

BDT Capital Partners has agreed to acquire a significant stake in Ohio-based ProMach, a provider of processing and packaging machinery solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2023.

Leonard Green & Partners is ProMach’s current majority owner.

As part of the agreement, LGP will invest new capital into the company.

“Under Mark Anderson’s skilled leadership over the past 17 years, ProMach has established an exceptional track record of performance and solidified its position as a leader in the U.S. processing and packaging machinery market,” said Byron Trott, chairman & co-CEO of BDT & MSD Partners, in a statement. “We believe ProMach is well positioned to capitalize on secular industry tailwinds, including the transition to sustainable packaging and the accelerating adoption of automation technologies, and we look forward to supporting the company’s continued expansion and success.”

Goldman Sachs served as lead financial advisor to ProMach, with Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC also providing financial advice. Latham & Watkins LLP and Thompson Hine LLP acted as legal advisors to ProMach.

ProMach was founded in 1998.

BDT Capital Partners is an affiliate of BDT & MSD Partners, a merchant bank.

Based in Los Angeles, LGP has $70 billion of assets under management.