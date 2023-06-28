BDT & MSD Partners invest in software firm Qualtrics alongside Silver Lake

The investment is concurrent with the close of Silver Lake and CPP Investments' $12.5 billion acquisition of Qualtrics.

BDT & MSD Partners have made a $250 million co-investment in Seattle-based Qualtrics, a provider of experience management software, alongside Silver Lake.

The investment is concurrent with the close of Silver Lake and CPP Investments’ $12.5 billion acquisition of Qualtrics.

As part of the transaction, Gregg Lemkau, co-CEO of BDT & MSD Partners, will join Qualtrics’ board of directors.

“We are proud to partner with Ryan, Zig and the exceptional management team at Qualtrics as they continue to transform and define the experience management software category they pioneered,” said Lemkau in a statement. “This investment reflects our support of strong founder-led companies guided by a clear long-term vision. We look forward to working closely with Silver Lake to help Qualtrics deliver on the exciting growth opportunity ahead.”

Silver Lake has approximately $98 billion in combined assets under management.

BDT & MSD Partners is a merchant bank with an advisory and investment platform built to serve the distinct needs of business owners and strategic, long-term investors.