Beach Point invests in commercial landscape firm Botanical Designs

Beach Point Capital Management has made a majority investment in Botanical Designs, a leading specialty commercial landscaper. No financial terms were disclosed.

Botanical Designs was founded in 1995.

On the investment, Robert Bergmann, portfolio manager at Beach Point, said in a statement, “Botanical Designs embodies all the characteristics that we look for in our investments. The company has an established brand with tremendous opportunities for growth and a strong management team. The business model has proven to be extremely resilient through different economic cycles and we look forward to partner with the management team to take the business into the next stage of its growth.”

Edward McDonnell serves as CEO of Botanical Designs.

Beach Point Capital Management manages $14.5 billion assets under management, as of December 31, 2022. Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Beach Point specializes in credit-related investments.