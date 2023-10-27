Beck joins Excellere Partners as associate

Excellere invests in the healthcare, industrial growth, and business services

Excellere Partners has named Ian Beck as its new associate of origination.

Prior to joining Excellere, Black worked as a senior analyst for Chicago-based Healthwell Acquisition Corporation.

“Ian has an impressive track record of sourcing and evaluating founder-led M&A opportunities,” said Eric Mattson, a partner of Excellere Partners in a statement. “Ian comes to us with highly relevant industry contacts and experience, and in his new role, he will play an instrumental part in enhancing Excellere’s market presence and furthering our commitment to driving value for our investors and portfolio companies.”

Based in Denver, Excellere invests in the healthcare, industrial growth, and business services. The private equity firm has over $2.3 billion of committed capital across four funds.