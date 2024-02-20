Beedie Capital agrees to take Think Research private

Beedie Capital will own around 72.6% of the issued and outstanding shares

Beedie Capital has agreed to take Think Research Corp, a Toronto-based digital health software service provider, private.

Under the terms of the deal, Beedie will acquire all the common shares of Think Research it does not currently own for a cash consideration of C$0.32 per share. It will own around 72.6 percent of the issued and outstanding shares post the completion of the deal.

The consideration represents a 100 percent premium to the closing price of the shares and a 75 percent premium to the 30-day VWAP of the shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on 15 February, the last trading day immediately prior to the announcement of the transaction.

The continuing shareholders, collectively, beneficially own or control an aggregate of 21.7 million shares, representing around 27.4 percent of the issued and outstanding shares on a non-diluted basis, according to a release.

Some of the shareholders, including CEO Sachin Aggarwal, have agreed to roll over their equity ownership. Shareholders holding 48.21 percent of common shares have agreed to support the deal.

“…the transaction eliminates the financial and administrative burden of continuing as a reporting issuer in what is already a challenging market environment,” said Aggarwal.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024, subject to shareholder, court and regulatory approvals.

Beedie Capital is a multi-strategy direct investment platform for Beedie, a Canadian industrial and residential development company. Beedie Capital has its headquarters in Vancouver.

Dentons Canada is acting as legal advisor to Beedie Capital.