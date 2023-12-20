Beekman Group-backed AutoManager snaps up safety recall tech firm AutoAp

AutoManager is a provider of software solutions to the auto dealership industry.

AutoAp was founded in 2013 by Mark Paul and will continue to be led by President Mark Allen

Presidio Technology Advisors acted as sole financial advisor to AutoAp

Based in New York, The Beekman Group targets the healthcare, consumer, and business services sectors

AutoManager, which is backed by The Beekman Group, has acquired AutoAp, a Portland, Oregon-based provider of safety recall management technologies to dealerships, fleet managers, and others who acquire, sell, service and manage vehicles. No financial terms were disclosed.

AutoManager is a provider of software solutions to the auto dealership industry.

AutoAp was founded in 2013 by Mark Paul and will continue to be led by President Mark Allen.

“AutoAp’s solutions are a valuable addition to the AutoManager portfolio, and this transaction is another important step in building a market-leading dealership software and services platform,” said James Clippard, chairman of AutoManager and managing director of The Beekman Group, the majority owner of AutoManager in a statement. “Open recalls are an important safety and regulatory consideration for sellers and managers of auto inventory, and AutoAp provides impactful solutions that improve driver safety while delivering clear ROI to customers.”

Presidio Technology Advisors acted as sole financial advisor to AutoAp.

Based in New York, The Beekman Group targets the healthcare, consumer, and business services sectors. Beekman manages over $1 billion in assets.