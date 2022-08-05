Beekman Group-backed Convenient Brands buys payment solutions provider Dealer Pay

Convenient Brands is headquartered in Draper, Utah

Convenient Brands, which is backed by The Beekman Group, has acquired St. Louis, Missouri-based Dealer Pay, a provider of modern payments and point-of-sale software solutions for the dealership industries. No financial terms were disclosed.

Julie Douglas, president and CEO of Dealer Pay, said in a statement: “For more than 20 years, I have learned both the payments and dealership spaces thoroughly. I have worked to create Dealer Pay’s solution and product offering and am proud to see all that we have accomplished to date. I have a passion for these industries and a commitment to my dealers to provide the best solutions available. We have big plans to continue growth and expansion, and now with the support of Convenient Brands, we will have more resources to achieve our goals, faster, and to be the household name in the industry.”

Convenient Brands is a platform of business technology companies that provide enterprise-level software to the automotive industry as well as integrated payment processing services: ROME Technologies, Mainstreet Computers, Digital Business Controls, Intellipay (and Dealer Pay. Convenient Brands is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

The Beekman Group invests in the healthcare, consumer, and business services sectors. Beekman manages over $1 billion in assets and has completed over 175 transactions since inception.