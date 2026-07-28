Behrman-backed Micross acquires manufacturer AEMtec
Headquartered in Melville, New York, Micross is a provider of high-reliability microelectronic product and service solutions for aerospace, defense, space, medical and industrial applications.
Headquartered in Melville, New York, Micross is a provider of high-reliability microelectronic product and service solutions for aerospace, defense, space, medical and industrial applications.
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