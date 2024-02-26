Behrman Capital-backed kSARIA acquires electrical cables manufacturer Charles E. Gilman Company

kSARIA is a Hudson, Massachusetts-based provider of mission-critical connectivity solutions for the aerospace and defense end markets.

kSARIA, a portfolio company of Behrman Capital, has acquired Charles E. Gillman Company, an Arizona-based maker of electrical cables and harnesses for military ground vehicles and other ruggedized applications. No financial terms were disclosed.

kSARIA is a Hudson, Massachusetts-based provider of mission-critical connectivity solutions for the aerospace and defense end markets.

On the deal, Grant Behrman, managing partner of Behrman Capital, said in a statement, “We are pleased that kSARIA is building on its recent success with its third acquisition since our investment in the company in 2018. kSARIA has continued to deliver strong performance and has rapidly expanded its platform of mission critical interconnect solutions for the aerospace and defense markets. The acquisition of Gillman accelerates this momentum, and we look forward to continuing to support kSARIA as it implements its organic and acquisition growth strategy.”

Based in New York City, Behrman Capital was founded in 1991 by Grant G. and Darryl G. Behrman. The firm has raised $4.1 billion since inception.