Behrman Capital-backed Micross to buy Infineon Technology’s DC-DC converters

Micross Components Inc, which is backed by Behrman Capital, has agreed to acquire Infineon Technologies’ DC-DC converters. No financial terms were disclosed.

The business is headquartered in San Jose, California with a facility in Copenhagen.

Micross is a provider of microelectronic product and service solutions for aerospace, defense, space, medical and industrial applications.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.

Simon Lonergan, a managing partner of Behrman Capital, said in a statement, “This acquisition represents an extremely strong strategic fit for Micross, as the Company continues to build out its high-reliability product portfolio to better serve its customer base. Adding Infineon’s DC-DC converter Bbusiness to Micross’ platform further differentiates and adds significant IP to the company’s leading position as a one-stop source of supply for high-reliability electronic products and services. We look forward to continuing to work with management to identify additional opportunities to drive growth at Micross.”

Based in New York City, Behrman Capital was founded in 1991 by Grant G. and Darryl G. Behrman. The firm invests in defense and aerospace, healthcare services, and specialty manufacturing and distribution. Since its inception, the firm has raised $4 billion.

Infineon Technologies AG is a global semiconductor firm.