Behrman Capital promotes Thomas to partner and Grace to principal

Behrman Capital has promoted Calvert Thomas to partner and Kyle Grace to principal.

Thomas joined the firm in 2018 and Grace came on board in 2017.

Prior to joining Behrman Capital, Thomas was a vice president at Centre Partners and Grace was an associate at Halyard Capital.

“I am delighted that Calvert is joining our Partner ranks,” said Grant G. Behrman, managing partner of Behrman Capital in a statement. “He has been an important contributor to our firm’s performance since joining in 2018, successfully leading our defense and aerospace sector. This promotion is recognition of his accomplishments and our confidence in his continued leadership and contributions to our firm.”

Based in New York City, Behrman Capital was founded in 1991 by Grant G. and Darryl G. Behrman. The firm invests in defense and aerospace, healthcare services, and specialty industrials. Behrman Capital has raised $4.1 billion since inception.