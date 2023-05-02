BelHealth-backed Beach House hires Dr. Pundt as CEO

Dr. Pundt is the former president and chief medical officer at ConvenientMD Urgent Care

He was also CEO of Professional Emergency Services

BelHealth targets lower middle market healthcare companies

Beach House, a portfolio company of BelHealth Investment Partners, has named Dr. Mark Pundt as CEO.

Florida-based Beach House is a provider of addiction treatment.

On Dr. Pundt’s appointment, Inder Tallur, managing partner of BelHealth and board member of Beach House, said in a statement, “We are delighted to welcome Mark to the Beach House leadership team. His extensive experience in healthcare leadership and strong strategic vision will serve Beach House well. The board of directors looks forward to working closely with him.”

Beach House Center for Recovery was founded in 2014.

