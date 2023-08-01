Benford Capital recaps industrial automation provider BSC Industries

Peter Fitzpatrick will continue as CEO of BSC while his brother Jim will step away from his day-to-day management role after a transition period.

Benford Capital Partners has recapitalized Canton, Massachusetts-based BSC Industries, a distributor of industrial automation and motion control products. No financial terms were disclosed.

Peter Fitzpatrick will continue as CEO of BSC while his brother Jim will step away from his day-to-day management role after a transition period.

The acquisition of BSC represents the third platform investment in Benford Capital Partners II, LP.

BSC was founded in 1919.

On the deal, BCP Managing Director Edward Benford said in a statement, “BSC has developed long-tenured customer relationships by providing unique solutions through its product expertise and excellent customer service. We are excited to partner with the BSC team, and to bring additional resources to the company to accelerate growth.”

Based in Chicago, Benford Capital invests in lower middle market companies.