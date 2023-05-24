Benjamin joins Lateral as operating partner

Benjamin is the former senior vice president of sales and client management at Ellie Mae.

Lateral Investment Management has named Jeff Benjamin as an operating partner.

“Jeff has the experience and understanding to collaborate with and help transform successful, profitable companies into disruptive market leaders,” said Richard De Silva, managing partner at Lateral in a statement. “His track record and skillset, both in regards to operational strategy and sector expertise, are a perfect fit to meet the needs of our portfolio companies, many of whom are facing key moments in the lifecycle of their businesses. Jeff has the knowledge to guide these companies towards reaching their full potential.”

Lateral Investment Management invests in the lower middle market. Based in San Mateo, California, Lateral targets fundamental sectors such as manufacturing, business services and infrastructure.