Berkshire-backed Upstack merges with RDS Solutions

Upstack, which is backed by Berkshire Partners, has merged with Clinton, New Jersey-based RDS Solutions, a telecom agency. No financial terms were disclosed.

NEW YORK (PRWEB) FEBRUARY 16, 2022

UPSTACK, the fast-growing platform that transforms the way businesses design and select internet infrastructure solutions, announced today that it has merged with Clinton, N.J.-based RDS Solutions, one of the largest independent telecom agencies in the United States.

UPSTACK’s investment is part of the company’s strategy to further expand its industry-transforming platform, which combines leading internet infrastructure advisors with proprietary software and support resources. Building on an earlier equity investment from Berkshire Partners, UPSTACK recently secured $100 million in financing from MidCap Financial and Morgan Stanley Private Credit to further scale its platform through technology expansion and strategic partner investments.

RDS Solutions’ Managing Partners J.R. Vernick and Darren Jones will join UPSTACK as Partners and Executive Managing Directors along with the full RDS team.

“For the last several years, RDS has operated in a league of its own. J.R. Vernick and Darren Jones have built a world-class business that is trusted by some of the most recognizable Fortune 50 global enterprises,” said Christopher Trapp, CEO of UPSTACK. “Our investment in RDS strengthens the UPSTACK platform in the enterprise sector and brings together the top two agencies in the world. The leadership team and I look forward to working closely with J.R. and Darren to drive the UPSTACK vision forward.”

Today, RDS Solutions has grown to be one of the largest independent agents in the telecom industry. The company employs 30 people who specialize in delivering complex connectivity, cloud and data center solutions primarily to midmarket businesses and enterprises worldwide. In February 2021, technology services brokerage Intelisys named RDS Solutions its first and only Palladium Partner for achieving $5 million in monthly net customer billings.

“RDS’ growth and success can be attributed to the trust we’ve earned with our clients by always putting them first and to our team of professionals who work hard to support them. For 17 years, we’ve experienced unprecedented double-digit revenue growth year over year as we’ve expanded our capabilities to support the needs of midmarket and enterprise clients,” said Vernick. “UPSTACK allows us to continue our growth trajectory and uphold our service standards by providing additional resources and technology so we can focus on what we do best – providing the best service experience for our customers.”

“Securing the futures of our team members as part of an innovative company with a clear vision was a huge factor in joining UPSTACK,” said Jones. “Happy employees are the key ingredient to the unmatched customer service experience RDS delivers. As part of UPSTACK, our team members now have opportunities to grow their careers as we scale our world-class service organization.”

About RDS Solutions

RDS Solutions is an independent service organization providing telecommunications, consulting and management for business clients. As a premier telecom agency, the company’s mission is to change the customer experience through unmatched industry expertise and meticulous customer service. RDS’s professional consultants have a balanced focus on reducing overall expenses while increasing network performance. RDS’s core principles form its name; RDS stands for Respond, Deliver, Support. It’s our commitment to Respond to our clients’ needs in a timely fashion, Deliver effective solutions efficiently and fully Support our customers’ telecom environments. For more information, visit rdssolutions.com.