Berkshire Partners-backed Tango picks up energy management platform WatchWire

WatchWire was founded in 2000

The combined business will serve over 500 customers in more than 140 countries from its primary offices in Dallas and New York

Berkshire Partners made a growth investment in Tango in 2021

Tango, a portfolio company of Berkshire Partners, has acquired New York City-based WatchWire, an energy management and sustainability platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

Tango is a provider of cloud-based real estate and facilities management software.

WatchWire was founded in 2000.

The combined business will serve over 500 customers in more than 140 countries from its primary offices in Dallas and New York.

Berkshire Partners made a growth investment in Tango in 2021.

“Since our initial investment in Tango, we have been focused on adding a sustainability and energy reporting capability, as these offerings will help Tango extend its leadership position in the real estate management software market,” said Jon Nuger, a managing director at Berkshire Partners, in a statement. “We are excited to partner with Pranav and the management team as they harness Tango’s and WatchWire’s combined capabilities to empower organizations to improve energy efficiency, enhance sustainability and reduce cost.”

Harris Williams acted as financial advisor to Tango and Berkshire Partners on the acquisition of WatchWire while GrowthPoint Technology Partners was financial advisor to WatchWire.

Berkshire invests in companies across technology & communications, consumer, healthcare, and services & industrials.