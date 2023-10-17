Berkshire Partners backs IT asset management software provider PDQ

PDQ's existing investor is TA Associates, which made its initial investment in the company in 2021.

Berkshire Partners has made an investment in Utah-based PDQ, a provider of IT asset management software. No financial terms were disclosed.

PDQ’s existing investor is TA Associates, which made its initial investment in the company in 2021.

“PDQ delivers a strong value proposition and differentiated deployment and inventory management software solutions for its core customers, as demonstrated by PDQ’s exceptional customer advocacy among its sysadmin base,” said Jon Nuger, a managing director at Berkshire Partners in a statement

William Blair acted as financial advisor to PDQ while Guggenheim Securities served as a financial advisor to Berkshire Partners.

Kirkland & Ellis provided legal counsel to TA and Ropes & Gray provided legal counsel to Berkshire Partners.

PDQ was founded in 2001.

Based in Boston, Berkshire Partners targets technology & communications, consumer, healthcare, and services & industrials. The firm was founded in 1984.