Berkshire Partners exits haircare brand Mielle Organics

Berkshire Partners has sold its stake in Mielle Organics, a haircare brand. The buyer is P&G Beauty. No financial terms were disclosed.

“From the beginning of our partnership, we knew Mielle was an extraordinary business with incredible leaders addressing an underserved category,” said Marni F. Payne, managing director at Berkshire Partners, in a statement. “Mielle is a high-growth brand with passionate founders, a strong consumer connection, and deep community ties that go beyond their products. We feel honored to have been a partner through this exciting chapter.”

Berkshire Partners invests in companies across communications & digital infrastructure, consumer, healthcare, services & industrials, and technology.