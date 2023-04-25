Berkshire Partners funds fire and life safety company Thompson Safety

The investment will be used for expansion and growth.

Berkshire Partners has made an investment in Houston-based Thompson Safety, a fire and life safety company. No financial terms were disclosed.

The investment enables Thompson Safety to expand into new markets, accelerate organic growth plans, execute on acquisitions, further enhance its technology, and strengthen its central support infrastructure.

“Thompson Safety has shown impressive growth in its first five years through its outstanding customer service and unique service offering, while cultivating a strong culture along the way,” said Spencer Murray, principal at Berkshire Partners, in a statement. “We are grateful Tommy and the team selected us as their partner and look forward to supporting them in achieving their vision.”

Raymond James and G2 Capital Advisors served as financial advisors to Berkshire Partners.

Thompson Safety services and supplies first aid cabinets, fire equipment, safety products, personal protective equipment, heart defibrillators, and eyewash stations, while also performing safety training and other safety services.

Boston-based Berkshire Partners invests in the middle market. The private equity firm targets technology & communications, consumer, healthcare, and services & industrials.