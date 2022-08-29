Bernhard-backed Environmental Systems Group acquires environmental engineering firm BEM Systems

Environmental Systems Group was formed in July 2022 to be a provider of environmental and technology-driven solutions.

Mark Nardolilo is serving as CEO of BEM Systems

Environmental Systems Group, which is backed by Bernhard Capital, has acquired BEM Systems Inc, a consulting, engineering, and information management firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

“There is a compelling opportunity within the environmental solutions space for a diversified, one-stop provider that can deliver sophisticated and tailored services to businesses and government agencies across the country,” said Chris Dillon, managing director at Bernhard Capital, in a statement. “By partnering with best-in-class management teams and market-leading businesses, Environmental Systems Group will create unique opportunities for each brand to capitalize on the collective resources and capabilities across the platform, while driving long-term, collective growth.”

The Environmental Systems Group is currently comprised of KC Harvey, an environmental and natural resources consulting, land reclamation, and field services firm, and now BEM Systems, Inc.

Bernhard Capital Partners invests in middle-market businesses that provide essential services for critical infrastructure in North America. Bernhard Capital Partners was established in 2013 and has deployed capital across four funds representing approximately $2.9 billion of gross assets under management.