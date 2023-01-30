Bernhard Capital appoints Hardy as operating partner

In this role, Hardy will work closely with portfolio company management teams to identify and implement operational improvements, optimize business functions and identify opportunities for scalable growth.

Bernhard Capital Partners has named Rhoman Hardy as an operating partner.

In this role, Hardy will work closely with portfolio company management teams to identify and implement operational improvements, optimize business functions and identify opportunities for scalable growth.

Hardy spent the entirety of his career at Shell, where he most recently served as senior vice president, chemicals and products, for the U.S. Gulf Coast. Prior to serving as senior vice president, he held positions of increasing responsibility within Shell’s global manufacturing and distribution and pipeline businesses.

“The depth and talent of our entire team, and the unmatched expertise we bring to our investment partnerships, has driven the enduring success of our proprietary Blueprint investment approach and our continued growth as a firm,” said Jeff Koonce, a partner at Bernhard Capital, in a statement. “Rhoman’s distinguished track record of driving operational excellence and creating value at scale is a natural fit, and I am confident our portfolio companies, investors and team members will benefit from his expertise as we continue to expand our portfolio of infrastructure and services-focused businesses.”

Bernhard Capital Partners invests in services and infrastructure. Bernhard Capital Partners has approximately $3 billion of gross assets under management.