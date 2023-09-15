Bernhard Capital-backed Allied Group Holdings acquires Dominion Engineering

In November 2020, Bernhard acquired Allied

Allied Group Holdings, which was backed by Bernhard Capital Partners, has acquired Reston, Virginia-based Dominion Engineering, a provider of field service equipment, technology, and specialized engineering services to the nuclear power industry. No financial terms were disclosed.

Allied is a provider of power plant services.

In November 2020, Bernhard acquired Allied.

“We are in the middle of a nuclear energy renaissance that requires increasingly specialized expertise and innovative solutions to meet today’s energy demands and support long-term national energy security and the energy transition,” said Mark Spender, a partner of Bernhard Capital in a statement. “The combination of DEI with Allied and RSCS creates a leading platform delivering safe, mission-critical and cost-effective services and technology for a diverse and growing base of operator and power generation clients.”

Allied was advised by Kirkland & Ellis LLP on the transaction while DEI was advised by Baird and Greenberg Traurig, LLP.

DEI was founded in 1980.

Formed in 2013, Bernhard has approximately $3.4 billion of gross assets under management. Bernhard targets services and infrastructure businesses.