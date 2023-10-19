Bernhard Capital-backed Environmental Systems Group scoops up ELOS Environmental

ELOS was established in 2006

Bernhard Capital Partners formed Environmental Systems Group in July 2022

Based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Bernhard Capital targets infrastructure services

Environmental Systems Group, which is backed by Bernhard Capital, has acquired ELOS Environmental, a Hammond, Louisiana-based provider of environmental consulting services. No financial terms were disclosed.

Environmental Systems Group is a provider of environmental service solutions.

ELOS was established in 2006.

Bernhard Capital Partners formed Environmental Systems Group in July 2022.

“Since establishing Environmental Systems Group in July 2022, the business has continued to scale thoughtfully to help our customers navigate an increasingly complex regulatory environment and execute sustainability-driven initiatives,” said Chris Dillon, managing director at Bernhard Capital in a statement. “With the addition of ELOS, Environmental Systems Group is expanding our national footprint and is even better positioned to deliver best-in-class services for our valued customers across the country.”

Based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Bernhard Capital targets infrastructure services.

Bernhard Capital has approximately $3.4 billion of gross assets under management.