Bernhard Capital-backed GHC acquires architecture firm Hahnfeld Hoffer Stanford

Formed in 2013, Bernhard invests in services and infrastructure

Bernhard has approximately $3.4 billion of gross assets under management

Grace Hebert Curtis Architects, which is backed by Bernhard Capital, has acquired Hahnfeld Hoffer Stanford, an architecture firm in the Dallas-Fort Worth region. No financial terms were disclosed.

GHC is an architecture, engineering, and construction firm.

“As we expand the AEC platform in partnership with Jerry and the GHC team, we are focused on partnering with market-leading businesses that have strong reputations and the right expertise to capitalize on the most attractive near- and long-term opportunities in key verticals and geographies,” said Jeff Koonce, a partner at Bernhard Capital in a statement. “HHS leadership in the Texas region over more than six decades differentiates the business and strengthens the overall platform.”

Formed in 2013, Bernhard invests in services and infrastructure. Bernhard has approximately $3.4 billion of gross assets under management.