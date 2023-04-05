Bernhard Capital-backed GHC buys architectural firm Bullock Tice Associates

GHC is an architecture firm with locations in Baton Rouge, Dallas, New Orleans, and Lake Charles.

Grace Herbert Curtis, which is backed by Bernhard Capital Partners, has acquired Pensacola, Florida-based Bullock Tice Associates, an architectural firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

GHC is an architecture firm delivering projects for diverse market sectors. GHC has locations in Baton Rouge, Dallas, New Orleans, and Lake Charles.

In September 2022, Bernhard Capital Partners launched an architecture, engineering, and construction platform in connection with an investment in GHC.

“As we continue to identify and partner with exceptional businesses to develop an industry-leading AEC platform, this strategic acquisition enables our platform to expand its footprint in the attractive Southeast region while diversifying into additional end-markets,” said Jeff Koonce, a partner at Bernhard Capital, in a statement. “As we continue to build an unparalleled, full-service platform that supports clients across industries and geographies, BTA exemplifies the type of best-in-class partner we are looking to grow with as part of our AEC platform.”

Bernhard Capital Partners invests in middle-market services and infrastructure companies. Bernhard Capital has approximately $3 billion of gross assets under management.