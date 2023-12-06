Bernhard Capital-backed GHC buys BSSW Architects

GHC is an architecture, engineering and construction firm.

Grace Hebert Curtis Architects, which is backed by Bernhard Capital, has acquired Florida-based BSSW Architects. No financial terms were disclosed.

GHC is an architecture, engineering and construction firm.

In September 2022, Bernhard Capital Partners made an investment in GHC.

“As southwestern Florida continues to experience consistent population growth and increased public infrastructure demand, we believe BSSW’s client-first focus and expertise, coupled with its outstanding reputation, provides immediate near- and long-term value for GHC,” said Jeff Koonce, a partner at Bernhard Capital in a statement. “This transaction is another significant milestone in our partnership with Jerry and the GHC team as we continue to partner with best-in-class providers and build out a leading platform that can provide comprehensive, tailored solutions to clients across end markets and geographies nationwide.”

GHC has locations in Texas, Louisiana and Florida.

BSSW was founded in 1990.

Formed in 2013, Bernhard Capital has approximately $3.4 billion of gross assets under management. Bernhard Capital Partners targets services and infrastructure businesses.