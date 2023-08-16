Bernhard Capital Partners recruits Plauche as operating partner

In this role, Plauche will work closely with portfolio company management teams to identify value creation and business optimization opportunities to drive long-term growth.

Bernhard Capital Partners has named Jeff Plauche as an operating partner.

In this role, Plauche will work closely with portfolio company management teams to identify value creation and business optimization opportunities to drive long-term growth.

Most recently, Plauche served as senior vice president of project development at Boh Bros. Construction Co.

“At Bernhard, our proprietary top-down, thematic Blueprint investment approach is underpinned by our unparalleled ability to bring hands-on operational expertise and deep industry knowledge to bear in supporting our partner companies,” said Jeff Jenkins, founder and partner at Bernhard Capital Partners in a statement. “We are pleased to welcome a leader and operator of Jeff’s caliber to the team and are confident his extensive experience and relationships across a diversified range of commercial services sectors will support the continued growth of our portfolio.”

Plauche has served on numerous boards, including the Louisiana Tech Construction Industry Advisory Board, the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry and the Louisiana Construction Education Trust Fund.

Established in 2013, Bernhard Capital Partners has approximately $3.4 billion of gross assets under management. Based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the private equity firm invests in services and infrastructure businesses.