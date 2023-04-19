Bernhard Capital recruits Kiser as principal

In this role, Kiser will be involved in all areas of the firm's investment activities.

Bernhard Capital has hired Jamie Claire Kiser as a principal.

Most recently, Kiser spent nearly a decade at Zweig Group, where she served as managing principal and director of advisory Services and led the M&A team. At Zweig Group, she also co-founded the firm’s ElevateHER platform.

“We are pleased to welcome Jamie Claire to Bernhard Capital as we continue to thoughtfully deploy capital and partner with best-in-class businesses within the services and infrastructure space,” said Tim Poche, chief operating officer at Bernhard Capital, in a statement. “Her extensive experience and network will be an asset to the firm and to our portfolio companies as we utilize our Blueprint framework to identify compelling opportunities to unlock growth and create one-of-a-kind platforms that are positioned for long-term success.”

Founded in 2013, Bernhard Capital Partners has approximately $3 billion of gross assets under management.