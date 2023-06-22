Bernhard Capital to acquire software provider Optimum Energy

Optimum was founded in 2005

Optimum will continue to be led by President Larry Stapleton and the existing management team

Bernhard Capital Partners targets the services and infrastructure sectors

Bernhard Capital Partners has agreed to acquire Seattle-based Optimum Energy, a provider of HVAC optimization solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Optimum’s innovative optimization software, powerful cloud-based analytics, and expert engineering services creates an unparalleled offering in today’s market that provides customers with powerful and effective solutions to save money and improve sustainability,” said Jonathan deLaureal, managing director at Bernhard Capital Partners in a statement. “Leveraging our experience and extensive track record, we aim to expand upon Optimum’s current capabilities and solidify them as the global leader in the industry. We look forward to working closely with Optimum’s talented team to support new and existing customers around the world and position the company for long term success.”

Cascadia Capital acted as financial advisor to Optimum.

Bernhard Capital Partners has approximately $3.4 billion of gross assets under management.