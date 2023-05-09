Bernhard adds radar services provider Duotech Services to its new government services platform

DC Advisory served as financial advisor to Duotech Services.

Bernhard Capital Partners has agreed to acquire Franklin, North Carolina-based Duotech Services Inc, a provider of services for radar and related systems, as well as proprietary radar products. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Thomas Henley, managing director at Bernhard Capital, said in a statement, “Duotech’s expertise and high-quality support embodies the type of businesses we are looking to partner with in building a dedicated government services platform that will deliver differentiated services across the full lifecycle of complex, mission-critical assets and systems.”

Duotech will continue to be led by its current team of engineers, technicians, and support staff.

Bernhard Capital’s government services platform was formed in April 2023 with BCP’s previously announced agreement to acquire the Federal & Defense business of VSE Corporation. The government services platform is led by Major General retd. Charles Anderson.

DC Advisory served as financial advisor to Duotech Services.

Formed in 2013, Bernhard Capital Partners targets the services and infrastructure sector. Bernhard Capital Partners has approximately $3 billion of gross assets under management.