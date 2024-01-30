Bertram invests in Ridgeline Roofing & Restoration

Bertram Capital targets lower middle market companies

Bertram Capital has made an investment in Ridgeline Roofing & Restoration LLC, a Birmingham, Alabama-based provider of residential re-roofing and restoration services across the Southeastern U.S. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Ridgeline’s success is a testament to the demonstrated leadership and entrepreneurial spirit of its founders, Chris Baldus and Scott Bullard. As partners to Ridgeline, we seek to accelerate growth across the Southeast and replicate Ridgeline’s formula in new markets,” said Tom Beerle, a partner at Bertram Capital in a statement. “The residential re-roofing market is a large, highly fragmented, cycle-resilient industry in need of tech enablement and professionalization, similar to our investments in other residential services sectors.”

Ridgeline was founded in 2020.

Based in Foster City, California, Bertram Capital targets lower middle market companies. Since its inception in 2006, the firm has raised over $3.5 billion of capital commitments.