Bessemer Investors-backed Legacy Restoration merges with Southern Roofing and Renovation

Legacy is a Minnesota-based provider of exterior restoration and remodeling services.

Southern was founded in 2017 while Legacy was founded in 2011

Tree Line Capital Partners, Brightwood Capital, and LBC Credit Partners provided debt financing for the transaction

Based in New York, Bessemer Investors is focused on the middle market

Legacy Restoration, which is backed by Bessemer Investors, has merged with Southern Roofing and Renovations, a Memphis-based provider of exterior restoration and remodeling services specializing in roofing. No financial terms were disclosed.

Legacy is a Minnesota-based provider of exterior restoration and remodeling services.

On the deal, Scott Mullins, CEO of Legacy, said in a statement, “We are excited to announce this strategic merger and welcome the Southern team to Legacy. The partnership marks a pivotal moment for Legacy, extending our geographic footprint across the South under a market-leading brand.”

Southern was founded in 2017 while Legacy was founded in 2011.

Southern’s existing management team will continue to lead the company under the Southern brand.

Tree Line Capital Partners, Brightwood Capital, and LBC Credit Partners provided debt financing for the transaction.

Based in New York, Bessemer Investors is focused on the middle market.