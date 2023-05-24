Bestige adds Bard as a partner to team

Bard joins Bestige after spending more than a decade in operational roles at ATI Physical Therapy and Triumph Orthopedic Partners

Bestige Holdings has hired Nate Bard as a partner and member of its investment committee.

He is based in Nashville.

In this role, Bard will be deeply involved in sourcing, evaluating, structuring, and executing new equity investments. Post-investment, he will collaborate with Bestige’s operating partners to drive strategic initiatives at its portfolio companies.

“Bard is one of the rare ‘5-Star Athletes’ in the investment world” said Nate Richey, founder of Bestige in a statement. “He understands both the investment and operational sides of our work, which makes him perfectly poised to create value for Bestige and our broad network of partners.”

Bard joins Bestige after spending more than a decade in operational roles at ATI Physical Therapy and Triumph Orthopedic Partners. Prior to ATI, Bard was as a vice president at Monomoy Capital Partners. He started his career as an investment banker with Houlihan Lokey.

Based in Park City, Utah, Bestige targets the business and consumer services, manufacturing, and distribution sectors. The private equity firm was founded in 2016.