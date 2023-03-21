BH3 Management unveils growth private equity platform

BH3 Growth Equity will provide capital to operating businesses within the real estate, construction and adjacent sectors.

Real estate investment firm BH3 Management has launched a growth private equity platform.

BH3 Growth Equity will provide capital to operating businesses within the real estate, construction and adjacent sectors.

BH3 Management was co-founded in 2009 by co-CEOs Gregory Freedman and Daniel Lebensohn. To-date, the firm has invested more than $1 billion of equity and more than $2 billion of debt in commercial real estate.

“Through our real estate debt, equity and development businesses, we’ve had the opportunity to invest in and utilize a vast array of new technologies and products that are changing the way commercial real estate is financed, built and operated,” said Freedman, in a statement. “BH3 Growth Equity will be uniquely positioned as an investment group that not only provides institutional growth private equity capital but also draws from direct relationships and in-field expertise within real estate and construction. The opportunity set is even more intriguing now that access to capital has become more limited for companies.”

Also, BH3 has named Rob Sales as senior managing director, head of growth equity. Prior to joining BH3, Sales served as principal at Centerline Capital Management, an alternative asset management firm founded by Platinum Equity.

BH3 Management is a real estate investment manager, operator and developer with offices in Fort Lauderdale, New York and Denver.