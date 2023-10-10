BharCap acquires insurance and commercial B2B receivable firm ARMStrong

Lincoln International and William Blair served as financial advisors to ARMStrong and selling shareholders.

Greenberg Traurig, LLP and Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal advisors to BharCap while Kirkland & Ellis LLP also acted as legal advisor to ARMStrong and selling shareholders

Based in Greenwich, Connecticut, BharCap invests in the financial services industry

BharCap Partners has acquired Itasca, Illinois-based ARMStrong Receivable Management, an insurance and commercial B2B receivable management firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Mike Baldwin and his team have built a highly differentiated service provider for insurance companies and corporate clients. We hope to leverage our knowledge and relationships within the insurance industry to help the team continue to grow the business,” said Bharath Srikrishnan, co-founder and managing partner with BharCap in a statement.

