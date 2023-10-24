BharCap eyes tech-enabled add-ons for ARMStrong Receivables

Enterprise values could range from as little as $20m up to a couple hundred of million dollars, managing partner Bharath Srikrishnan said.

BharCap Partners, a financial services-oriented private equity sponsor, expects to participate in a few add-on acquisitions for its newly acquired portfolio company ARMStrong Receivables Management, despite its predecessor rolling up nine portfolio businesses, Bharath Srikrishnan, co-founder and managing partner of BharCap told PE Hub.

On October 10, BharCap acquired ARMStrong, an insurance and commercial B2B receivable management firm based in Itasca, Illinois. The deal marked an exit for Incline Equity Partners, a mid-market investor that first invested in the company in 2019 and grew it into a nine-business dominant player in the insurance services market.

Lincoln International and William Blair were sell side advisers of the company, while Greenberg Traurig and Kirkland & Ellis were legal advisers to BharCap and the target company.

With 3,000 clients across its subsidiaries, ARMStrong provides B2B third-party collection services, first-party collection services, insurance premium audits, and data and analytics reports to customers, including 22 of the 25 largest insurance underwriters.

“These [insurance services] companies are always sought after by PE buyers,” Srikrishnan said. “What attracted us to it [is] it’s a growing business with a dominant market share.” Receivable management is an acyclical segment and benefits from inflationary pressures, he said.

Add-on acquisitions could range from as little as $20 million enterprise value up to a couple hundred million dollars, Srikrishnan said. EBITDA valuations could fall anywhere from a single digit to double-digit EBITDA multiples for deal targets.

Interesting targets could involve public company carve-outs, as well as closely held or PE-backed companies, Srikishnan said.

Artificial intelligence

ARMStrong is seeing growth around financial technologies centered on AI technology. Natural language processing is involved in one of its core businesses, an area where the company could see acquisitions. With thousands of customers, insurance processing technologies would be used to reduce lead times while AI capabilities would “get the best bang for the buck for clients,” he added.

Asked about an eventual exit, Srikishnan said with a few strategic companies in the receivables management market and already being an incumbent player, ARMStrong could likely see itself sold to a strategic or PE-backed company in a few years.

PE firms have been aggressive buyers of insurance services and brokerage markets in recent years. Growth in the Southeast market helped Corsair Capital accelerate the growth of Oakbridge Insurance Agency, an Atlanta-based insurance and risk management company, which was recently sold to Audax Group after the selling sponsor grew the business around 25 add-on acquisitions, Corsair partner Jeremy Schein told PE Hub in an interview.

Incline Equity merged ARMStrong predecessors Brown & Joseph and Altus Receivables Management in mid-2020. The sponsor initially acquired Brown & Joseph in 2019.

Formed in 2021, BharCap is a mid-market PE sponsor that invests in financial services, including insurance distribution and services, asset and wealth management, financial technology and tech-enabled business services. The PE firm is a minority-owned and controlled firm which has raised in excess of $1.3 billion in LP funds to date. Prior to BharCap, Srikishnan was a managing director at PE firms Pine Brook Road Partners, Five Mile Capital and Lee Equity Partners.