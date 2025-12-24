Happy Holidays, PE Hubsters! Rafael Canton here with the last US edition of the Wire from the New York newsroom in 2025. The holidays are upon us, and as you get ready to travel, connect with family and friends, or relax, let’s start with a look back at 2025 in dealmaking.
Big deals and significant backlog stand out in 2025 M&A dealmaking; Platinum Equity and Francisco Partners look at potential 2026 dealmaking rebound
Big deals from 2025 include Turn/River Capital’s acquisition of SolarWinds and Thoma Bravo agreeing to take Dayforce private.