Biotech company enGene to raise $200m in private placement

EnGene Holdings, a Montreal-based biotechnology company mainstreaming genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs, has agreed to sell 20 million common shares in a private placement at a price per share of $10.

The private placement, expected to close on 16 February, subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to generate gross proceeds of $200 million.

The pricing represents a 31 percent premium over the closing price on 13 February.

The financing included participation from new and existing investors. They included Adage Capital Partners, Blue Owl Healthcare Opportunities, Boxer Capital, Commodore Capital, Cormorant Asset Management, Deerfield Management Company, Foresite Capital, Janus Henderson Investors, Logos Capital, Lumira Ventures, Marshall Wace, Perceptive Advisors, Soleus Capital, Surveyor Capital, Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners and a large, unidentified investment management firm.

EnGene plans to use the proceeds from the financing to fund the continued development of EG-70, its genetic medicine therapeutic candidate being evaluated in an ongoing pivotal study for BCG-unresponsive NMIBC, evaluation of expanded EG-70 development opportunities, potential new R&D programs and for working capital and general corporate purposes, the company said in a statement.

The proceeds, combined with current cash and cash equivalents, are expected to be sufficient to fund the current operating plan into 2027.

Last year, enGene went public on Nasdaq following its merger with Forbion European Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company.

Leerink Partners, Guggenheim Securities and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as placement agents on the offering.