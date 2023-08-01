BIP-backed Endeavor scoops up High Sierra Fire Protection

Endeavor is a specialty contractor for a wide array of fire protection and safety needs.

High Sierra was founded in 2018

K&L Gates served as legal advisor to Endeavor

Based in Boston, BIP targets the U.S. building industry

Endeavor Fire Protection, which is backed by Building Industry Partners, has acquired High Sierra Fire Protection, which provides and repairs fire suppression systems throughout Nevada and California. No financial terms were disclosed.

“High Sierra is an exciting strategic acquisition for Endeavor with tremendous potential in an attractive geographic market,” said Endeavor Director and BIP Principal Justin Gilson in a statement. “We are committed to supporting the Company’s expansion initiatives as a leader within the Greater Reno-Tahoe market and beyond while continuing to provide the highest quality service to its customers.”

