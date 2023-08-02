BIP-backed West Coast Lumber acquires manufacturer Stone Truss

Stone Truss was founded in 1986

BIP is focused on the U.S. building industry

West Coast Lumber, which is backed by Building Industry Partners, has acquired San Diego-based Stone Truss, a maker of roof and floor truss systems. No financial terms were disclosed.

WCL is a regional lumber and building materials supplier.

Stone Truss owners Richard Thomas and Charlie Signorino will remain with the company, offering continuity for customers and employees. Stone Truss was founded in 1986.

“We are proud to have the highly skilled and talented Stone Truss team join the growing WCL family,” said Maged Diab, a director at BIP in a statement. “For three decades, Stone Truss has built a reputation as a forward-thinking, customer-centric company that takes care of its people. Their commitment to service, innovation, and their employees are fully aligned with WCL. We plan to grow the Stone Truss business meaningfully over time and will be looking for great additional talent to join us.”

BIP is focused on the U.S. building industry. The firm was founded by Matt Ogden in 2008.