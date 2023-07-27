BIP-backed West Coast Lumber recruits Walsh as component manufacturing VP

Most recently, Walsh worked with California TrusFrame, which was acquired by Builders FirstSource in 2021

West Coast Lumber, which is backed by Building Industry Partners, has named Jason Walsh as vice president of component manufacturing.

WCL is a regional lumber and building materials supplier.

WCL currently serves customers throughout Southern California via four locations in Agoura Hills, Bakersfield, Camarillo, and San Diego.

Most recently, Walsh worked with California TrusFrame, which was acquired by Builders FirstSource in 2021. His career began as a truss designer at CompuTrus, Inc., which was acquired by MiTek, Inc. in 2009. He has also held roles at Home Building Components and Universal Truss Fontana.

“Jason combines a unique balance of strategic insight and operational know-how that stems from his years of experience from the ground level up,” said Maged Diab, a director at WCL in a statement. “He will help us drive growth while maintaining a keen focus on providing our customers with the most innovative and economical solutions.”

BIP is focused on the U.S. building industry. Based in Boston, the private equity firm was founded by Matt Ogden in 2008.