BIP taps Cook as an operating partner

Building Industry Partners has named Jeff Cook as an operating partner. Previously, he worked at Fencing Supply Group where he was executive vice president of M&A and greenfields. Also, Cook was a president of BIP portfolio company Binford Supply.

“We couldn’t be more excited to work with Jeff again. This is a homecoming,” said BIP founder and Managing Partner Matt Ogden, in a statement. “Jeff has strong roots in the BIP family. We’ve always shared our ‘people-focused’ values; the building industry runs in his veins; and Jeff’s been an exceptional visionary, business leader, market & brand builder, and equity-value creator throughout his career.”

Prior to Binford, Cook was instrumental in creating Alta Forest Products, the world’s largest manufacturer of wood fence boards and Western Red Cedar wood products. He served as vice presisdent and led the consolidation and rebranding of all product lines, sales strategy and execution, logistics, union negotiations, and strategic Capex projects. In 2018, he was part of the management team that successfully sold the company to ITOCHU. Cook facilitated the transition before partnering with BIP to run Binford Supply, then Alta’s largest pro-distribution channel partner.

Cook has a graduate and undergraduate degree from Oregon State University.

Building Industry Partners is focused on the U.S. building industry. Founded by Matt Ogden in 2008, BIP is headquartered in Boston.