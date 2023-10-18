Birch Hill-backed GDI to acquire Atalian’s US facility services biz

Atalian is a French integrated commercial facility services provider

GDI Integrated Facility Services, a portfolio company of Birch Hill Equity Partners, has agreed to acquire the US facility services business of La Financière Atalian.

No financial terms were disclosed. The deal is expected to close on October 31.

GDI also signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Atalian to cooperate in the pursuit and provision of integrated commercial facility maintenance services for international client opportunities in their respective geographies.

Atalian is a French integrated commercial facility services provider with headquarters in Paris.

Atalian US was established through four acquisitions between 2017 and 2019 and currently has over 2,500 employees with operations concentrated in the US Northeast, Midwest and Mid-Atlantic.

Based in Lasalle, Quebec, GDI is an integrated commercial facility services provider that offers a range of janitorial, industrial, mechanical maintenance and other services in Canada and the US. The acquisition will be financed by GDI’s existing credit facilities.

“This MOU brings together the strength of two leading integrated commercial facility services companies that have transatlantic capabilities to pursue and service clients with international real estate portfolios,” said Claude Bigras, president and CEO of GDI, in a statement. “Atalian USA will join GDI which will solidify GDI’s Business Services platform in the United States while also enabling us to enter into new geographies like New York City, Ohio and Missouri.”

Birch Hill Equity Partners, a Toronto-based mid-market private equity firm, first invested in GDI in 2012.