Bite Investments expands senior team with four new hires

Bite Investments has added four to its team. Justin Mason is now global head of asset and wealth management sales; Matthew Purcell has become finance director; Alex Seymour is now chief legal officer; and Tom Hamilton has become chief information officer.

LONDON – April 25, 2022 – Bite Investments, an international alternative investments and technology company, today announced that it made four significant hires in support of its expansion. Bite’s mission is to utilize its technology platform to expand access to the alternative investment ecosystem.

Justin Mason will become the Global Head of Asset and Wealth Management Sales, effective April 25th. Justin joined Bite from Blackstone’s subsidiary, La Trobe Financial (recently sold to Brookfield Asset Management in March 2022), where he sat on top of client partnerships across the wealth management industry. Justin has a career spanning 20+ years, where he has held several senior management roles, located across North America, Europe and Asia, focusing on the build out of sales and business development initiatives. Justin began his career at Lehman Brothers in 1998, where he spent several years within their Pan European Equity Sales team.

“Bite has a unique business model and value proposition for investors,” said Justin Mason. “The demand for alternative investments is skyrocketing. I’m thrilled about joining the leadership team at Bite and furthering the company’s mission to make alternative investments accessible to a wider audience.”

Bite has named Matthew Purcell as Finance Director. Matthew spent the initial part of his career working in financial and business management roles in structured finance at Barclays Capital before moving into senior finance roles in several fast-scaling technology and Fintech companies. Qualified as a Chartered Accountant with KPMG and a qualified Corporate Treasurer, Purcell previously graduated from Oxford University with a first-class degree in physics. He also holds a second degree in computer science.

Alex Seymour has joined Bite as Chief Legal Officer. He has more than 20 years of experience in financial services and joined Bite from JP Morgan Chase Bank where he was Head of Transaction Management, EMEA & APAC, Real Estate Finance. Previously, Alex held senior roles at Cheyne Capital and Deutsche Pfandbriefbank. Alex received a MA in Law from Oxford University before spending several years at Clifford Chance.

Tom Hamilton has joined Bite as Chief Information Officer. Tom has had a career spanning 30 years where he held senior leadership positions and worked across a range of information technology roles with an extensive list of blue-chip organizations, including JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank, ABN Amro, BP, BJSS, GPG and Ernst & Young.

“We are extremely excited to welcome these key hires into Bite, further bolstering our senior management team, across technology, legal, finance and sales,” said Farah Esmail, Bite’s Chief People Officer. “Together they bring years of knowledge and a wealth of relevant and valuable experience, which we have no doubt will have a significant impact on Bite’s continued growth trajectory.”

Bite has recently been further supported by and invested in by key institutional and strategic investors across the U.S., Europe, and Asia. The senior management team and selected shareholders can be seen here.

