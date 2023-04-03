BKM buys California industrial park Valley East for $25.3m

The property was built in 1969

BKM Capital Partners has acquired North Hollywood, California-based Valley East Industrial Park for $25.3 million.

The industrial park will be renamed Backlot NoHo.

“We continue to acquire value-add small-bay light industrial properties in markets that are strongly positioned to perform over time,” said Brian Malliet, Founder and CEO of BKM. “This market has very limited supply, with vacancy under 2% and continued demand for modern space. This acquisition presents significant opportunities for our experienced team to add value, delivering a cutting-edge asset that will stand out as a leader in the Burbank/North Hollywood light industrial market.”

The property was built in 1969 and consists of 36 units across two rear-loading industrial buildings, with an average suite size of 2,411 square feet.

BKM is implementing a $6.3-million capital improvement plan over the first year of its three-year hold period to improve the asset’s performance, costs and efficiency.

Based in Newport Beach, California, BKM Capital Partners invests in light industrial and multi-use logistics properties in the Western U.S.