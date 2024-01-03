Black Bay Energy Capital acquires chemicals company Merichem Company’s tech business unit

Merichem Company will maintain its caustic services business.

Black Bay Energy Capital has acquired Merichem Company’s technology business unit, comprised of Merichem Process Technologies and Merichem Catalyst Products. No financial terms were disclosed.

Merichem Company will maintain its caustic services business.

The acquired unit will be renamed “Merichem Technologies.”

Founded in 1945, Merichem Company is a Houston-based provider of full-service sulfur removal, caustic treating and spent caustic treatment technologies.

Merichem Technologies will be led by Cyndie Fredrick, previously senior vice president and general manager of Merichem Company.

On the deal, Sam Scofield, vice president of Black Bay, said in a statement, “The sulfur treatment industry is massive and spans many end markets. We believe that Merichem Technologies is the right platform to create a comprehensive, industry-agnostic sulfur treatment solutions provider.”

Black Bay’s primary legal advisor was Fishman Haygood. Merichem Company’s financial and legal advisors, respectively, were Grace Matthews and Hughes Arrell LLP.

Black Bay invests in the energy and specialty chemical sectors.