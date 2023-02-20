Black Dragon Capital recruits Porter as executive advisor

In his new role, Porter will focus on fintech investments that benefit credit unions.

Black Dragon Capital has named Benson Porter as an executive advisor. In his new role, Porter will focus on fintech investments that benefit credit unions.

Porter is the former president and CEO of the BECU.

“I’m very excited that Benson will join us in our efforts to bring the most advanced technology to the credit union movement, combined with strong financial returns and an emphasis on socially conscience investing to benefit the role that credit unions have in their communities,” said Hernandez, founder and CEO of Black Dragon Capital. “I can’t think of a better and more respected addition to our team!”

Based in Boca Raton, Florida, BDC targets the retail commerce, financial services, healthcare, and sports and media sectors. BDC was founded in 2013.