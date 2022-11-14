Blackford acquires fire pits provider Starfire Direct

Starfire Direct founder and CEO Jonathan Burlingham and Chief Operating Officer Wes Chyrchel will remain in their roles.

The Starfire Direct management team, led by founder and CEO Jonathan Burlingham and Chief Operating Officer Wes Chyrchel, will remain in their roles following the acquisition.

“We are excited to welcome Starfire Direct as the first company in our Patio Consolidation portfolio,” said Martin Stein, founder and managing director of Blackford Capital in a statement. “Jonathan Burlingham and his team have done an impressive job growing the Starfire family of brands since its founding in 2007. With industry-leading products and a loyal and growing customer base, this platform is well positioned for organic and inorganic growth through product development, enhanced sourcing and marketing and synergistic acquisitions, which we are already actively pursuing.”

WebsiteClosers.com served as financial advisor to Starfire Direct while Aegis Law served as legal advisor. Varnum LLP served as legal advisor and Grant Thornton served as the financial and tax advisor to Blackford. Mercantile Bank of Michigan provided debt financing and Rush Street Capital provided financing advisory services in support of the transaction.

Founded in 2010, Blackford Capital is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Blackford acquires, manages, and builds founder and family-owned, lower middle-market companies, with a focus on the manufacturing, industrial and distribution industries.

Starfire was founded in 2007.