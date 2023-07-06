Blackford Capital-backed Mopec Group appoints Oliver as CFO

Michigan-based Mopec Group is a maker of pathology, anatomy, mortuary and necropsy equipment and consumable supplies.

Mopec Group, a portfolio company of Blackford Capital, has named Wayne Oliver Jr. as chief financial officer.

Oliver joined Mopec in June 2013. Prior to joining Mopec, Oliver worked as vice president and CFO for several private equity-funded companies including Sharp Tooling Solutions, Creative Foam Corporation, the Crown Group, Meridian Lightweight Technologies, and Meridian Automotive Systems.

“I am thrilled to welcome Wayne to the Mopec executive management team,” said Mopec Group CEO Carmen Evola in a statement. “Wayne joins the Mopec team with tremendous experience and proven judgment and will be a valuable leader as we continue to elevate our company, delivering specialized solutions for forensic and anatomic pathology labs.”

Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Blackford Capital invests in the lower middle market. The firm was founded in 2010.