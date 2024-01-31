Blackford Capital-backed PACIV acquires automation engineering firm DSA

PACIV is a provider of industrial process automation and systems integration primarily for manufacturers in the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries.

PACIV, which is backed by Blackford Capital, has acquired Pittsburgh and Cleveland-based Data Science Automation, an automation engineering services and training firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

PACIV is a provider of industrial process automation and systems integration primarily for manufacturers in the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries. PACIV operates offices in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Indianapolis, Indiana, and in Cork, Ireland.

“We are excited to welcome Data Science Automation as the first add-on acquisition to the PACIV industrial automation platform,” said Jeff Johnson, managing director at Blackford Capital and chairman of the board of PACIV in a statement. “This strategic acquisition brings enhanced engineering and training capabilities, a proven track record, and a team of talented professionals that complement our vision to further expand our US footprint.”

DSA’s founder and CEO Rich Brueggman will maintain his role following the deal.

Benchmark International served as investment advisor, DGPerry served as accounting/tax advisor, and Lynch Law Group served as legal advisor to DSA. Varnum LLP served as legal advisor and Baker Tilly served as the financial and tax advisor to PACIV. HCAP Partners provided debt financing for the transaction.

DSA was founded in 1993.

Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Blackford acquires, manages, and builds founder and family-owned, lower middle-market companies, with a focus on the manufacturing, industrial and distribution industries. Blackford was founded in 2010.